Which institution holds the most shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) is -15.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.62 and a high of $12.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KOD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $6.09, the stock is 8.29% and -10.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -23.86% off its SMA200. KOD registered -23.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.32%.

The stock witnessed a -4.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.81%, and is 24.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.71% and -52.46% from its 52-week high.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Analyst Forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.20% this year

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.29M, and float is at 49.33M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BORGESON JOHN A., the company’s. SEC filings show that BORGESON JOHN A. sold 2,798 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $7.02 per share for a total of $19642.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that EHRLICH JASON () sold a total of 2,282 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $7.02 per share for $16020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56920.0 shares of the KOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, BORGESON JOHN A. () disposed off 1,545 shares at an average price of $7.21 for $11139.0. The insider now directly holds 176,553 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD).

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) that is -57.05% lower over the past 12 months. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is 2.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.