Which institution holds the most shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is 97.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.56 and a high of $516.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $284.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.8%.

Currently trading at $279.23, the stock is 14.71% and 9.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 22.02% off its SMA200. MSTR registered -46.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.65%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.21%, and is 6.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.60% over the week and 8.71% over the month.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) has around 2152 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $499.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.64% and -45.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.30%).

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.90% this year

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.39M, and float is at 9.35M with Short Float at 34.68%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lang Timothy Edwin, the company’s SEVP & CTO. SEC filings show that Lang Timothy Edwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $266.76 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2882.0 shares.

MicroStrategy Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that RICKERTSEN CARL J (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $152.00 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the MSTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Lang Timothy Edwin (SEVP & CTO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 2,708 shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR).

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -22.42% down over the past 12 months and Splunk Inc. (SPLK) that is -35.69% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -2.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.