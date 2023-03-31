Which institution holds the most shares in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is -63.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.03 and a high of $17.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $13.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 57.28% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.34, the stock is -22.95% and -45.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -20.34% off its SMA200. NINE registered 60.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.51%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -47.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.69%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.86% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 1212 employees, a market worth around $193.68M and $593.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.54 and Fwd P/E is 5.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.05% and -68.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.29M, and float is at 15.49M with Short Float at 11.98%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crombie David, the company’s. SEC filings show that Crombie David sold 107,284 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $6.91 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that MOORE THEODORE R. () sold a total of 27,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $7.01 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the NINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Luz S. Brett (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 8,253 shares at an average price of $7.12 for $58761.0. The insider now directly holds 70,995 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).