Which institution holds the most shares in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) is 13.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 69.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is 20.20% and 10.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 8.72% at the moment leaves the stock -7.80% off its SMA200. PRTK registered -30.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.52%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.95%, and is 25.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) has around 268 employees, a market worth around $124.38M and $160.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.42. Profit margin for the company is -39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.34% and -41.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.90%).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.75M, and float is at 46.32M with Short Float at 7.81%.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DONDERO JAMES D, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DONDERO JAMES D bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $1.73 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.16 million shares.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that DONDERO JAMES D (10% Owner) bought a total of 106,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $1.77 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.06 million shares of the PRTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, DONDERO JAMES D (10% Owner) acquired 242,500 shares at an average price of $1.74 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 1,307,617 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is trading -43.14% down over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 6.84% higher over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is -8.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.