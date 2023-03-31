Which institution holds the most shares in PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI)

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) is -6.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.46 and a high of $180.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PKI stock was last observed hovering at around $129.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6% off its average median price target of $161.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.02% off the consensus price target high of $182.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 6.43% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.00, the stock is 4.46% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -3.77% off its SMA200. PKI registered -27.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.26%.

The stock witnessed a 6.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.13%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $16.24B and $3.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.33 and Fwd P/E is 21.25. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.46% and -27.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PerkinElmer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.80% this year

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.16M, and float is at 126.05M with Short Float at 2.60%.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tereau Daniel R, the company’s Please. SEC filings show that Tereau Daniel R sold 10,741 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $123.72 per share for a total of $1.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11611.0 shares.

PerkinElmer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Vohra Tajinder S (Please ) sold a total of 1,663 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $140.15 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17205.0 shares of the PKI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Singh Prahlad R. (Please ) disposed off 14,187 shares at an average price of $140.52 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 48,282 shares of PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI).

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -15.56% down over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is -10.55% lower over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -2.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.