Which institution holds the most shares in Porch Group Inc. (PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) is -26.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $7.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -13.62% and -43.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -37.96% off its SMA200. PRCH registered -82.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.21%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -33.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.81%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 11.20% over the month.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $135.90M and $275.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.81% and -82.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.10%).

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Porch Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.98M, and float is at 82.21M with Short Float at 12.73%.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ehrlichman Matt, the company’s CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER. SEC filings show that Ehrlichman Matt bought 184,093 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.69 million shares.

Porch Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Park West Asset Management LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 407,874 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $2.31 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.27 million shares of the PRCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Park West Asset Management LLC (10% Owner) acquired 760,000 shares at an average price of $2.46 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 11,859,833 shares of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH).