Which institution holds the most shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is 14.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $330.80 and a high of $537.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULTA stock was last observed hovering at around $526.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.04% off its average median price target of $590.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.48% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -34.09% lower than the price target low of $400.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $536.37, the stock is 3.36% and 3.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 20.77% off its SMA200. ULTA registered 31.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.07%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.72%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $27.39B and $10.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.33 and Fwd P/E is 19.71. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.14% and -0.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (64.30%).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ulta Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 478.20% this year

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.13M, and float is at 50.17M with Short Float at 2.41%.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Caro Jodi J, the company’s GC and Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that Caro Jodi J sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $506.65 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5231.0 shares.

Ulta Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Smith Mike C. (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $521.63 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1531.0 shares of the ULTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Kimbell David C (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 11,489 shares at an average price of $467.14 for $5.37 million. The insider now directly holds 41,912 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Target Corporation (TGT) that is trading -28.11% down over the past 12 months and Macy’s Inc. (M) that is -36.17% lower over the same period.