Which Institutions Own Shares In Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX)?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) is -31.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $4.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 54.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is -10.14% and -31.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -43.66% off its SMA200. AMRX registered -67.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.98%.

The stock witnessed a -34.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.96%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $406.67M and $2.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.29. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.68% and -70.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.90% this year

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.48M, and float is at 118.88M with Short Float at 6.23%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TPG GP A, LLC, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TPG GP A, LLC sold 3,884,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $2.34 per share for a total of $9.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.33 million shares.