Which Institutions Own Shares In Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) is -22.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.77 and a high of $73.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.29% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 18.51% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.15, the stock is -10.99% and -23.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -35.46% off its SMA200. BEAM registered -51.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.91%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.91%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) has around 507 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $60.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.57% and -58.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.40%).

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.40% this year

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.79M, and float is at 69.16M with Short Float at 20.11%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burrell Terry-Ann, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Burrell Terry-Ann sold 36,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $45.08 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31277.0 shares.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Burrell Terry-Ann (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $45.16 per share for $49763.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31277.0 shares of the BEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Burrell Terry-Ann (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,810 shares at an average price of $45.01 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 31,277 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM).