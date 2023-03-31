Which Institutions Own Shares In Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)?

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) is -6.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.79 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YOU stock was last observed hovering at around $25.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.6% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.13% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.76, the stock is -0.82% and -9.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -2.29% off its SMA200. YOU registered -2.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.98%.

The stock witnessed a -9.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.88%, and is 11.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has around 3056 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $437.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.91. Profit margin for the company is -15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.09% and -26.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.60%).

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.40% this year

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.81M, and float is at 72.64M with Short Float at 18.17%.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patterson Richard N. Jr., the company’s CISO. SEC filings show that Patterson Richard N. Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $27.13 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6474.0 shares.

Clear Secure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that BOYD JEFFERY H (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $28.75 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12050.0 shares of the YOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,801,352 shares at an average price of $29.00 for $52.24 million. The insider now directly holds 4,861,120 shares of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU).