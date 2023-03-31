Which Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (DOV)?

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is 9.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.49 and a high of $162.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOV stock was last observed hovering at around $146.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19% off its average median price target of $168.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.92% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -5.07% lower than the price target low of $141.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.15, the stock is 1.92% and 0.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 10.09% off its SMA200. DOV registered -8.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.64%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.16%, and is 5.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Dover Corporation (DOV) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $20.57B and $8.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.39 and Fwd P/E is 15.14. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.40% and -8.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Dover Corporation (DOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dover Corporation (DOV) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dover Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year

Dover Corporation (DOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.32M, and float is at 138.08M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Dover Corporation (DOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cerepak Brad M, the company’s Senior Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that Cerepak Brad M sold 34,972 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $143.25 per share for a total of $5.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73878.0 shares.

Dover Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Kosinski Anthony K (Vice President, Tax) sold a total of 2,203 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $126.18 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5353.0 shares of the DOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, Malinas David J. (SVP, Operations) acquired 350 shares at an average price of $139.44 for $48804.0. The insider now directly holds 2,744 shares of Dover Corporation (DOV).

Dover Corporation (DOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -15.56% down over the past 12 months and PACCAR Inc (PCAR) that is 22.43% higher over the same period. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is 12.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.