Which Institutions Own Shares In Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) is 63.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $2.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 59.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is 17.18% and 16.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -8.96% at the moment leaves the stock 46.26% off its SMA200. GRTX registered -3.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.64%.

The stock witnessed a 29.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.76%, and is 14.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.05% over the week and 10.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 117.86% and -10.29% from its 52-week high.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.95M, and float is at 27.02M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bachleda Mark, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Bachleda Mark bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $24717.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11000.0 shares.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Degnan Chris (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $1.96 per share for $19593.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the GRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Sorensen Mel (President and CEO) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.68 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 332,044 shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX).