Which Institutions Own Shares In HashiCorp Inc. (HCP)?

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) is 1.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $60.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCP stock was last observed hovering at around $27.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.64% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 12.91% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.87, the stock is -5.83% and -8.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. HCP registered -51.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.11%.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.21%, and is -5.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $5.58B and $475.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -84.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.63% and -53.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.20% this year

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.08M, and float is at 180.70M with Short Float at 3.03%.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dadgar Armon, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Dadgar Armon sold 38,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $29.12 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.71 million shares.

HashiCorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Dadgar Armon (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 13,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $29.12 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22669.0 shares of the HCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Welihinda Navam (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,597 shares at an average price of $29.11 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 7,851 shares of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP).