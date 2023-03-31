Which Institutions Own Shares In Noble Corporation Plc (NE)?

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) is 3.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.64 and a high of $45.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.85% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 21.8% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.10, the stock is -2.20% and -3.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 13.09% off its SMA200. NE registered 12.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.39%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.54%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $5.27B and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.58 and Fwd P/E is 6.83. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.70% and -14.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noble Corporation Plc (NE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noble Corporation Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.80% this year

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.44M, and float is at 69.65M with Short Float at 6.78%.

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Noble Corporation Plc (NE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 334,313 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $35.80 per share for a total of $11.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.42 million shares.

Noble Corporation Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $35.77 per share for $10.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.75 million shares of the NE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) disposed off 568,253 shares at an average price of $35.38 for $20.1 million. The insider now directly holds 13,054,735 shares of Noble Corporation Plc (NE).