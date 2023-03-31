Who are the Institutional Holders in Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB)?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) is 10.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.84 and a high of $42.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BELFB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.88% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.32% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.27, the stock is 5.01% and -0.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 22.49% off its SMA200. BELFB registered 98.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.68%.

The stock witnessed a -1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.98%, and is 12.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $462.22M and $654.23M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.66 and Fwd P/E is 8.53. Distance from 52-week low is 144.41% and -13.64% from its 52-week high.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bel Fuse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.64M, and float is at 10.34M with Short Float at 1.94%.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $32.50 per share for a total of $13000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2400.0 shares.

Bel Fuse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Tuweiq Farouq Salem Ali (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $33.60 per share for $8400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the BELFB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, ACKERMAN DENNIS (Vice President – Operations) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $35.39 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB).

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Transcat Inc. (TRNS) that is trading 12.02% up over the past 12 months and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) that is 51.34% higher over the same period. Amphenol Corporation (APH) is 4.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.