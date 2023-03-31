Who are the Institutional Holders in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)?

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) is -32.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.57 and a high of $26.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BPT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.90, the stock is -14.61% and -25.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -8.03% at the moment leaves the stock -43.26% off its SMA200. BPT registered -43.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.60%.

The stock witnessed a -25.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.35%, and is -8.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.09. Profit margin for the company is 98.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.43% and -69.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1393.40%).

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 935.60% this year

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.40M, and float is at 21.40M with Short Float at 7.18%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) that is trading 19.69% up over the past 12 months and Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) that is -21.90% lower over the same period. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) is 81.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.