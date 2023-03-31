Who are the Institutional Holders in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)?

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) is 34.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.60 and a high of $39.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSSC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $37.07, the stock is 8.57% and 14.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 33.11% off its SMA200. NSSC registered 73.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.19%.

The stock witnessed a 16.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.00%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has around 1149 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $160.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.34 and Fwd P/E is 32.92. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.63% and -5.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Analyst Forecasts

Napco Security Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.77M, and float is at 30.32M with Short Float at 9.07%.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SOLOWAY RICHARD, the company’s President, CEO and Secretary. SEC filings show that SOLOWAY RICHARD sold 287,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $31.50 per share for a total of $9.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.7 million shares.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that BUCHEL KEVIN S (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $31.50 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99829.0 shares of the NSSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, SOLOWAY RICHARD (President, CEO and Secretary) disposed off 2,012,500 shares at an average price of $31.50 for $63.39 million. The insider now directly holds 3,983,510 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC).

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is -4.26% lower over the past 12 months. Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) is -41.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.