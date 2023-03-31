Who are the Institutional Holders in OpGen Inc. (OPGN)?

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) is -58.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $16.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPGN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $3.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.13% off the consensus price target high of $3.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.13% higher than the price target low of $3.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is -7.61% and -19.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -13.24% at the moment leaves the stock -78.81% off its SMA200. OPGN registered -93.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.48%.

The stock witnessed a 11.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.54%, and is -15.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.54% over the week and 12.40% over the month.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $6.10M and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.87% and -92.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.60%).

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OpGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.66M, and float is at 2.67M with Short Float at 20.39%.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at OpGen Inc. (OPGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.