Who are the Institutional Holders in PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP)?

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) is -8.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $4.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.29% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.29% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -0.63% and -26.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 19.90% at the moment leaves the stock -81.43% off its SMA200. PLXP registered -96.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.70%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.32%, and is -6.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.82% over the week and 21.57% over the month.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $4.64M and $4.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.32% and -96.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.30%).

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.90% this year

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.60M, and float is at 24.65M with Short Float at 0.55%.

PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) that is trading -7.64% down over the past 12 months. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is 5.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.