Who are the Institutional Holders in SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)?

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) is -23.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $2.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGBX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.85% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.85% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is 18.59% and -10.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.69 million and changing 30.46% at the moment leaves the stock -32.87% off its SMA200. SGBX registered -48.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.44%.

The stock witnessed a -1.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.26%, and is 31.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.60% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $12.65M and $28.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.16% and -60.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SG Blocks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.46M, and float is at 9.53M with Short Float at 2.15%.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX): Who are the competitors?

