Who are the Institutional Holders in Teekay Corporation (TK)?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is 34.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $6.09, the stock is 0.50% and 10.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 46.24% off its SMA200. TK registered 94.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.77%.

The stock witnessed a -1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.30%, and is -4.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Teekay Corporation (TK) has around 4150 employees, a market worth around $627.27M and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.45. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.24% and -9.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Teekay Corporation (TK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 113.50% this year

Teekay Corporation (TK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.03M, and float is at 70.55M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Teekay Corporation (TK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 236.30% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) that is 217.70% higher over the same period. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is -6.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.