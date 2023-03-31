Who are the Institutional Holders in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) is 2.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.07 and a high of $47.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTYX stock was last observed hovering at around $34.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.26% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 25.16% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.68, the stock is -13.90% and -16.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 16.24% off its SMA200. VTYX registered 144.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.37%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.42%, and is -7.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 6.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 204.25% and -28.72% from its 52-week high.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -193.90% this year

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.21M, and float is at 53.24M with Short Float at 10.93%.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by White William Richard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that White William Richard sold 33,353 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $35.10 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Mohan Raju (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 55,354 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $31.61 per share for $1.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.6 million shares of the VTYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Nuss John (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 13,812 shares at an average price of $31.61 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 244,815 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX).

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.68% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 18.14% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -2.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.