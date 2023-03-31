Who are the Institutional Holders in Verastem Inc. (VSTM)?

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) is -0.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $2.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.73% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 80.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -9.64% and -25.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -10.83% at the moment leaves the stock -45.39% off its SMA200. VSTM registered -73.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.99%.

The stock witnessed a -18.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.50%, and is -8.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.92% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $80.68M and $2.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.55% and -81.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-101.00%).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.62M, and float is at 198.97M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Verastem Inc. (VSTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Calkins Daniel, the company’s Vice President of Finance. SEC filings show that Calkins Daniel sold 378 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $0.42 per share for a total of $159.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Verastem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Stuglik Brian M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,508 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $0.43 per share for $1508.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the VSTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Paterson Dan (President and COO) disposed off 2,339 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $1006.0. The insider now directly holds 458,351 shares of Verastem Inc. (VSTM).

Verastem Inc. (VSTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -23.44% down over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is -18.81% lower over the same period. GSK plc (GSK) is -19.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.