Who is the Top Investor In Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is -11.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.18 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $78.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.91% off the consensus price target high of $100.05 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 89.3% higher than the price target low of $66.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is 6.29% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 7.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.85% off its SMA200. CD registered 2.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.79%.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.59%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1315 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $667.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.16. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.41% and -23.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.10% this year

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 363.94M, and float is at 176.61M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -9.94% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -39.76% lower over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -24.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.