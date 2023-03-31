Who is the Top Investor In El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)?

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) is -7.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.06 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOCO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.48% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.21, the stock is -17.22% and -20.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -4.95% at the moment leaves the stock -5.88% off its SMA200. LOCO registered -9.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.72%.

The stock witnessed a -23.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.53%, and is -13.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) has around 4931 employees, a market worth around $343.53M and $470.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.21 and Fwd P/E is 11.63. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.48% and -29.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.41M, and float is at 19.70M with Short Float at 7.42%.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) that is trading 12.80% up over the past 12 months and The Wendy’s Company (WEN) that is -5.14% lower over the same period. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is -6.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.