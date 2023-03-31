Who is the Top Investor In Elevance Health Inc. (ELV)?

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) is -10.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $440.02 and a high of $549.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELV stock was last observed hovering at around $456.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.75% off its average median price target of $575.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.98% off the consensus price target high of $620.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 8.22% higher than the price target low of $500.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $458.92, the stock is -0.77% and -3.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -5.65% off its SMA200. ELV registered -6.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.28%.

The stock witnessed a -2.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.49%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has around 102300 employees, a market worth around $106.50B and $156.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.51 and Fwd P/E is 12.41. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.30% and -16.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elevance Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.50M, and float is at 236.46M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCARTHY GLORIA M, the company’s EVP & Chief Administrative Off. SEC filings show that MCCARTHY GLORIA M sold 15,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $444.76 per share for a total of $6.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51435.0 shares.

Elevance Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Kendrick Charles Morgan JR (EVP & President, Commercial) sold a total of 2,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $462.22 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15327.0 shares of the ELV stock.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -7.96% down over the past 12 months and Cigna Corporation (CI) that is 4.42% higher over the same period. Humana Inc. (HUM) is 11.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.