Who is the Top Investor In GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is -2.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $45.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $171.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.02% off the consensus price target high of $250.77 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 81.15% higher than the price target low of $106.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.02, the stock is 14.12% and -2.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -7.41% off its SMA200. GDS registered -52.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.37%.

The stock witnessed a 0.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.45%, and is 4.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 1878 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.12% and -55.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.70% this year

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.32M, and float is at 175.68M with Short Float at 6.21%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -57.68% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 44.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.