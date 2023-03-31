Who is the Top Investor In Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB)?

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) is -5.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.83 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOMB stock was last observed hovering at around $22.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.86% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 13.6% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.60, the stock is -3.23% and -6.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -7.53% off its SMA200. HOMB registered -7.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.06%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.17%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has around 2774 employees, a market worth around $4.27B and $877.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.77 and Fwd P/E is 10.33. Profit margin for the company is 34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.93% and -17.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.10% this year

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.02M, and float is at 189.65M with Short Float at 4.58%.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by French Tracy, the company’s Centennial Bank CEO/President. SEC filings show that French Tracy sold 51,367 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $24.21 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Hickman James Pat (Director) sold a total of 7,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $25.50 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HOMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Hickman James Pat (Director) disposed off 10,900 shares at an average price of $25.50 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 123,900 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB).

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cadence Bank (CADE) that is trading -32.94% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is -15.24% lower over the same period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -15.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.