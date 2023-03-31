Who is the Top Investor In Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) is -77.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $17.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is -13.87% and -56.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -86.07% off its SMA200. TENX registered -96.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.72%.

The stock witnessed a -24.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.88%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 17.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.54% and -97.11% from its 52-week high.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.70% this year

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.33M, and float is at 8.71M with Short Float at 24.77%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.