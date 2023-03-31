Who is the Top Investor In The Lovesac Company (LOVE)?

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is 25.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.60 and a high of $58.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOVE stock was last observed hovering at around $28.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.89% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.36% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.59, the stock is 9.93% and 4.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 3.23% off its SMA200. LOVE registered -51.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.17%.

The stock witnessed a -4.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.63%, and is 14.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.19% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has around 607 employees, a market worth around $399.50M and $608.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.62 and Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.76% and -52.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Lovesac Company (LOVE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Lovesac Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.60% this year

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.22M, and float is at 13.47M with Short Float at 30.62%.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at The Lovesac Company (LOVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HEYER ANDREW R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HEYER ANDREW R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $23.00 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

The Lovesac Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that HEYER ANDREW R (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $22.95 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35282.0 shares of the LOVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, HEYER ANDREW R (Director) acquired 21,000 shares at an average price of $21.72 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 21,000 shares of The Lovesac Company (LOVE).

The Lovesac Company (LOVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading -24.14% down over the past 12 months and Wayfair Inc. (W) that is -74.92% lower over the same period.