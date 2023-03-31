Who is the Top Investor In Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -30.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $21.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is 0.53% and -17.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -77.23% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -95.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.67%.

The stock witnessed a -7.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.40%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 12.88% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $18.50M and $80.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.36. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.48% and -95.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.93M, and float is at 2.79M with Short Float at 68.66%.