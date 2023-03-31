Who is the Top Investor In Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is -8.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.12 and a high of $22.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $17.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.32% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.12% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.38, the stock is -2.12% and -11.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -15.81% off its SMA200. TWO registered -36.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.38%.

The stock witnessed a -10.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.41%, and is 7.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $759.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.09 and Fwd P/E is 6.12. Profit margin for the company is 24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.65% and -36.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.39M, and float is at 85.75M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSH ROBERT, the company’s Vice President & CRO. SEC filings show that RUSH ROBERT sold 3,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $16.73 per share for a total of $61368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58229.0 shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that VINAR JASON (Vice President & COO) sold a total of 1,949 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $16.73 per share for $32607.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33046.0 shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, HANSON ALECIA (Vice President & CAO) disposed off 1,684 shares at an average price of $16.73 for $28173.0. The insider now directly holds 23,302 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -54.96% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -53.62% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -36.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.