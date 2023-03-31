Who is the Top Investor In Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is -28.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.93 and a high of $30.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $12.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $21.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.27% off the consensus price target high of $29.65 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 17.78% higher than the price target low of $15.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is -2.71% and -8.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -34.84% off its SMA200. VET registered -40.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.26%.

The stock witnessed a -7.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.59%, and is 1.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $3.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.62 and Fwd P/E is 2.19. Profit margin for the company is 38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.20% and -58.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.20%).

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.10M, and float is at 159.78M with Short Float at 1.75%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 9.89% up over the past 12 months and Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) that is 6.56% higher over the same period. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -9.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.