Who is the Top Investor In WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)?

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) is -22.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $50.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WETG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -17.71% and -28.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -91.90% off its SMA200. WETG registered -90.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.51%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.73%, and is -12.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.46% over the week and 10.20% over the month.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $52.87M and $12.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.35% and -99.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.70% this year

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.77M, and float is at 62.16M with Short Float at 2.75%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.