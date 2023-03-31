YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Volatility At 43.02%, Should You Add A Position?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) is -79.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.83 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is -75.94% and -78.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -79.02% off its SMA200. YS registered -79.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -79.12%.

The stock witnessed a -79.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.62%, and is -68.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.02% over the week and 25.28% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.98. Distance from 52-week low is 11.48% and -88.94% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 25.75M, and float is at 20.00M with Short Float at 0.10%.