Zuora Inc. (ZUO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is 46.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $15.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZUO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.29, the stock is -1.25% and 6.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 14.97% off its SMA200. ZUO registered -40.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.08%.

The stock witnessed a 13.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.46%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has around 1393 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $396.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 48.39. Profit margin for the company is -28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.46% and -39.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.60%).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.58M, and float is at 114.63M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Traube Robert J., the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Traube Robert J. sold 15,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $10.01 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17558.0 shares.

Zuora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Srinivasan Sri (Chief Product & Tech Officer) sold a total of 4,787 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $10.04 per share for $48050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ZUO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Traube Robert J. (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 30,736 shares at an average price of $7.04 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 32,927 shares of Zuora Inc. (ZUO).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -9.94% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 7.38% higher over the same period. Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is -11.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.