Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ACRS Stock Is Going Next

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) is -48.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.77 and a high of $18.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACRS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.19% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 26.45% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.09, the stock is -1.40% and -32.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -45.68% off its SMA200. ACRS registered -54.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.41%.

The stock witnessed a -35.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.85%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $555.62M and $29.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.21% and -57.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.70M, and float is at 60.26M with Short Float at 6.94%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manion Douglas J.,the company’sPres and CEO. SEC filings show that Manion Douglas J. bought 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $7.86 per share for a total of $49532.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12800.0 shares.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Manion Douglas J. (Pres and CEO) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $7.74 per share for $50278.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6500.0 shares of the ACRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Walker Neal (Director) disposed off 30,240 shares at an average price of $12.63 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 1,273,202 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -23.27% lower over the past 12 months.