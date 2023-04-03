Agora Inc. (API) on Track to Reach $4.90 in a Year

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) is -7.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.49 and a high of $11.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The API stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.16% off the consensus price target high of $4.97 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.43% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.62, the stock is 10.03% and -2.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -12.32% off its SMA200. API registered -66.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.99%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.49%, and is 5.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Agora Inc. (API) has around 1311 employees, a market worth around $411.41M and $160.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.09% and -68.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

Agora Inc. (API) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agora Inc. (API) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.30% this year.

Agora Inc. (API) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.84M, and float is at 94.26M with Short Float at 2.89%.

Agora Inc. (API): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Twilio Inc. (TWLO) that is -60.49% lower over the past 12 months.