AKRO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Now

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) is -30.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.52 and a high of $54.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKRO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.14% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.29% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.26, the stock is -7.24% and -13.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 17.25% off its SMA200. AKRO registered 162.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.39%.

The stock witnessed a -18.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.95%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 408.78% and -30.28% from its 52-week high.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.85M, and float is at 42.37M with Short Float at 7.98%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cheng Andrew,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Cheng Andrew sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $46.65 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Cheng Andrew (President & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $49.06 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the AKRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Yale Catriona (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $50.53 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 81,268 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO).

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.69% down over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 18.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.