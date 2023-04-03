Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -45.92% Change This Year

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) is -45.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.49 and a high of $19.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALHC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.5% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 36.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.36, the stock is 0.51% and -30.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -47.50% off its SMA200. ALHC registered -44.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.65%.

The stock witnessed a -14.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.69%, and is 2.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has around 1037 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $1.43B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.85% and -66.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.90%).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.56M, and float is at 172.82M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Freeman Robert Thomas,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Freeman Robert Thomas sold 3,290 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $6.26 per share for a total of $20608.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that KAO JOHN E (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 34,506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $6.11 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.35 million shares of the ALHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Maroney Dawn Christine (President, Markets) disposed off 7,178 shares at an average price of $6.11 for $43881.0. The insider now directly holds 1,929,308 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC).

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading -8.49% down over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is -26.81% lower over the same period. Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is -21.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.