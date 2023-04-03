American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is -0.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $11.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 13.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.81, the stock is -2.55% and -9.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -11.43% off its SMA200. AXL registered -2.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.21%.

The stock witnessed a -16.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.39%, and is 6.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $890.11M and $5.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.71 and Fwd P/E is 8.15. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.80% and -34.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 967.50% this year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.80M, and float is at 112.10M with Short Float at 3.42%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barnes David Eugene,the company’sVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Barnes David Eugene sold 29,533 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that WILLEMSE NORMAN (President Forging) sold a total of 59,265 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $9.00 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the AXL stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading -37.74% down over the past 12 months and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is 23.95% higher over the same period. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is 24.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.