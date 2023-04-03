AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is -30.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high of $2555.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HKD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is -8.24% and -19.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -90.34% off its SMA200. HKD registered a loss of -86.27% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -10.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.71%, and is 1.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.61% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $196.96M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.09. Distance from 52-week low is 4.48% and -99.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.79M, and float is at 23.32M with Short Float at 5.27%.