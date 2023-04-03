Analysts suggest Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) could spike 0.8% in a year

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) is -0.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.49 and a high of $10.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APEN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.92, the stock is 0.05% and 0.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 34.61% off its SMA200. APEN registered 60.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.17%.

The stock witnessed a -0.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.30%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.22% over the week and 0.35% over the month.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) has around 281 employees, a market worth around $471.70M and $71.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.24% and -3.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.10%).

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.10% this year.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.73M, and float is at 38.37M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -22.20% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is -65.12% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 29.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.