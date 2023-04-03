Analysts suggest United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) could spike 20.0% in a year

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) is -13.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.11 and a high of $44.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBSI stock was last observed hovering at around $35.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.37% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.20, the stock is -4.45% and -10.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -9.24% off its SMA200. UBSI registered -0.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.92%.

The stock witnessed a -11.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.70%, and is -3.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has around 2765 employees, a market worth around $4.72B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.53 and Fwd P/E is 12.10. Profit margin for the company is 37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.31% and -20.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.26M, and float is at 131.82M with Short Float at 2.89%.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADAMS RICHARD M SR,the company’sChairman of the Board. SEC filings show that ADAMS RICHARD M SR bought 47 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $39.25 per share for a total of $1845.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21579.0 shares.

United Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that MCNAMARA J PAUL (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $42.75 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62699.0 shares of the UBSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, ADAMS RICHARD M SR (Chairman of the Board) acquired 7,776 shares at an average price of $33.60 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 20,557 shares of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI).

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading -11.42% down over the past 12 months and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) that is -39.84% lower over the same period. M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is -30.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.