Are we looking at the next big move in Alector Inc. (ALEC)?

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) is -32.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $14.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALEC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.9% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.19, the stock is -5.55% and -23.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -33.23% off its SMA200. ALEC registered -57.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.50%.

The stock witnessed a -24.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.70%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $504.79M and $133.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -99.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.47% and -58.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.30%).

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alector Inc. (ALEC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alector Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -249.10% this year.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.77M, and float is at 73.29M with Short Float at 7.57%.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Alector Inc. (ALEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenthal Arnon,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rosenthal Arnon sold 15,186 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $6.22 per share for a total of $94428.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.66 million shares.

Alector Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Kenkare-Mitra Sara (President and Head of R&D) sold a total of 10,124 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $8.32 per share for $84216.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ALEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Rosenthal Arnon (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,849 shares at an average price of $8.32 for $48651.0. The insider now directly holds 1,628,546 shares of Alector Inc. (ALEC).

Alector Inc. (ALEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 18.47% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.11% higher over the same period.