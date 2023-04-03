Are we looking at the next big move in Enerplus Corporation (ERF)?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -18.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $19.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is -1.54% and -10.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -8.09% off its SMA200. ERF registered 9.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.12%.

The stock witnessed a -11.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.23%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.78 and Fwd P/E is 3.52. Profit margin for the company is 38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.00% and -25.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (74.50%).

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.80% this year.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.28M, and float is at 219.48M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is trading -39.08% down over the past 12 months and Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) that is -17.13% lower over the same period.