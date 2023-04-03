Are we looking at the next big move in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is -2.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $165.75 and a high of $254.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IQV stock was last observed hovering at around $194.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.94% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.21% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 15.37% higher than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $198.89, the stock is 0.20% and -7.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -6.03% off its SMA200. IQV registered -14.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.51%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.29%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has around 86000 employees, a market worth around $36.29B and $14.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.78 and Fwd P/E is 16.51. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.99% and -21.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.50M, and float is at 184.29M with Short Float at 0.95%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knightly Kevin C. SEC filings show that Knightly Kevin C sold 4,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $225.61 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1973.0 shares.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Sherbet Ericsold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $230.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17053.0 shares of the IQV stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is trading 3.42% up over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is -26.81% lower over the same period. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is -14.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.