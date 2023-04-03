Are we looking at the next big move in Sonos Inc. (SONO)?

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 16.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.65 and a high of $29.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $19.62, the stock is 1.26% and 1.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock 10.33% off its SMA200. SONO registered -33.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.04%.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.91%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1844 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 153.28 and Fwd P/E is 43.60. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.74% and -33.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.21M, and float is at 124.59M with Short Float at 10.20%.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conrad Thomas,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Conrad Thomas sold 12,792 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $19.24 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42671.0 shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Coles Joanna (Director) sold a total of 905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $20.00 per share for $18100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14762.0 shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Lazarus Edward P (CFO & CLO) disposed off 13,220 shares at an average price of $20.70 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 176,290 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).

Sonos Inc. (SONO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -7.24% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -26.92% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -27.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.