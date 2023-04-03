Are we looking at the next big move in Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)?

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) is 0.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.62 and a high of $34.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $28.49, the stock is 1.46% and -5.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 2.09% off its SMA200. SUM registered -7.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.38%.

The stock witnessed a -6.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.35%, and is 4.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.61 and Fwd P/E is 18.87. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.76% and -17.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 79.00% this year.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.44M, and float is at 117.91M with Short Float at 4.95%.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 19 times.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 2.58% up over the past 12 months and L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) that is -27.30% lower over the same period. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is 10.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.