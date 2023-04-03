Are we looking at the next big move in Wipro Limited (WIT)?

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is -3.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.33 and a high of $8.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $4.49, the stock is -1.87% and -5.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -9.00% off its SMA200. WIT registered -42.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.87%.

The stock witnessed a -5.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.44%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Wipro Limited (WIT) has around 258744 employees, a market worth around $23.93B and $10.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.82 and Fwd P/E is 14.97. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.70% and -44.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Wipro Limited (WIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wipro Limited (WIT) is a “Hold”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.70, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wipro Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.47B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 0.35%.

Wipro Limited (WIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -15.56% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -24.43% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -0.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.